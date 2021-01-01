Wind Vapes
Wind Vape Goji Glue Sauce 500mg
About this product
Wind Special Reserve showcases limited batches of Live Resin. Live Resin means that we use fresh, uncured flower that is immediately frozen and then run for extraction. This yields a full spectrum oil that contains original cannabinoids, terpenes, and other naturally occurring compounds within the plant. With this batch, experience the genuine flavor profile of Goji Glue -- a sticky combo of berries.
