Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Wind Vapes

Wind Vapes

Wind Vape Goji Glue Sauce 500mg

About this product

Wind Special Reserve showcases limited batches of Live Resin. Live Resin means that we use fresh, uncured flower that is immediately frozen and then run for extraction. This yields a full spectrum oil that contains original cannabinoids, terpenes, and other naturally occurring compounds within the plant. With this batch, experience the genuine flavor profile of Goji Glue -- a sticky combo of berries.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!