Wind Vapes
Wind Vape Tangie 1000mg
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
As a dynamic and free-flowing force, wind is the ultimate explorer. Wind Vapes seek to inspire your own adventure with integrity and purity. That’s why our conscientious team infuses ultra-clean Cannabis oil that is triple-filtered and complies with our Zero Pesticide Policy. We respect your body and the earth, and develop products that are in harmony with both. Enjoy the pure experience of Wind Vapes.
Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
898 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
