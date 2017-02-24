About this product
Effects: Munchies, Pain Dulling
Single 0.7g Full Flower Joint
Strain: Cookie Dough (Indica Dominant)
Fragrance: Earthy, Sweet
Our mission at WKND Rec is to enhance the vibe you are already on. WE focus on conscious consumption and aim for our products to activate wellness, leisure, and joy; so you can relax without checking out!
About this strain
Cookie Dough is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made from a Girl Scout Cookies phenotype. This strain offers medical-grade sedation throughout the body and mind, although some consumers say it makes them feel speedy. Cookie Dough will give you the munchies while and dulling physical pain. This strain is best reserved for users with a high THC tolerance as the effects may be overwhelming to a novice.
Cookie Dough effects
Reported by real people like you
65 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
46% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
WKND Recreational
Family owned & operated out of SLO & Eureka, we are all about finding WKND moments EVERY DAY.
All WKND REC products are designed for CONSCIOUS CONSUMPTION.
Allowing you to RELAX WITHOUT CHECKING OUT.
FIND moments that ACTIVATE WELLNESS<LEISURE & JOY.
That's what LIFE and WKND is about. Join the Vibe.
