Wonder helps you explore cannabis with the confidence of convenient, controlled doses. When the wonder of serenity is all you really want, Wonder Relax is like sipping tea while unwinding on your couch. Every Wonder product contains a unique formula of cannabinoids and terpenes that offer a distinct experience. Each Wonder Relax Mini features 2mg of CBD, 1mg of THC and a delicious blueberry flavor. Individual results may vary



- 2mg CBD/mini + 1mg THC

- 30 minis/package

- 60mg CBD + 30mg THC/package (90mg total)