Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.
Wonderbrett also built one of the largest cultivation facilities in North America. Headquartered in Long Beach, Calif., the operation features custom-designed irrigation systems that integrate advanced technology with time-honored, traditional cultivation techniques. This ensures craft-style, premium products at scale and the continuous development of elite genetics from Californian legacy cultivators.
In 2021, Wonderbrett will unveil its North American dispensary flagship on North La Brea Avenue in the iconic Fairfax District of Los Angeles. The store is a result of Wonderbrett founders receiving a social equity retail license in 2018 from L.A. County’s cannabis commission. There is no doubt that Feldman, Damwijk and the Wonderbrett organization is emblematic of what the cannabis industry needs more of, as the company raises the bar for plant medicine with its world-class marijuana strains, impactful campaigns, authentic collaborations, and representation of California’s legacy history.