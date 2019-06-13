FEATURES:

510 Thread Cartridge

Auto shutoff after 10 seconds

Button Free Operation

Glass Mouthpiece



SPECIFICATIONS:

Type: Personal oil pen

Battery: 280 mAh

Voltage: 3.3V

Thread Size: 510

Color: Black

Size: 3.5”



WHAT’S IN THE BOX:

1x 510 BAttery

1x 510 Cartridge 0.5ml

1x USB Charger



WP 510 MINI is the smallest oil pen in World’s Pipe battery line. This personal aromatherapy diffuser is a great pocket-friendly device that can be carried everywhere. It is a complete kit and has the long-lasting battery life to make sure the user doesn’t have to worry about recharging for a long time. It works great with most common essential and hemp oils.