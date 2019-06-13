About this product
FEATURES:
510 Thread Cartridge
Auto shutoff after 10 seconds
Button Free Operation
Glass Mouthpiece
SPECIFICATIONS:
Type: Personal oil pen
Battery: 280 mAh
Voltage: 3.3V
Thread Size: 510
Color: Black
Size: 3.5”
WHAT’S IN THE BOX:
1x 510 BAttery
1x 510 Cartridge 0.5ml
1x USB Charger
WP 510 MINI is the smallest oil pen in World’s Pipe battery line. This personal aromatherapy diffuser is a great pocket-friendly device that can be carried everywhere. It is a complete kit and has the long-lasting battery life to make sure the user doesn’t have to worry about recharging for a long time. It works great with most common essential and hemp oils.
