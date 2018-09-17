About this strain
Mochi, also known as "Gelato 47" and "Mochi Gelato," a hybrid marijuana strain that promotes creativity and pain relief. Mochi is made by crossing Sunset Sherbet with Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Mochi is known for having beautiful, dense buds with a frosty mixture of colors including purple, jade and bright red.
Mochi effects
Reported by real people like you
72 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
10% | medium-low
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Wox Extracts
Our team of specially qualified technicians create our extracts with expertise and know-how that only comes from years of experience and knowledge of what makes the best products.