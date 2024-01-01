Strawberries and Cream Shatter (1g)

by WZRD Extracts
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
  • Photo of Strawberries and Cream Shatter (1g)

About this product

Hybrid
Clear Mind · Relaxed · Uplifted · Inspired · Creative · Happy
Unlock the magic with WZRD Extract Cannabis Shatter. Our shatter is crafted to deliver a potent and pure experience. With its glass-like consistency and enchanting golden hue, this shatter breaks cleanly and melts smoothly, releasing a spellbinding aroma and powerful effects. Perfect for seasoned adventurers and new explorers alike, offering an otherworldly journey into the realm of high potency and flavor. Embrace the magic and elevate your experience with WZRD Extracts

About this strain

Coming from Exotic Genetix, Strawberries and Cream crosses a Strawberry Jelly mother with a Cookies and Cream F2 male. A balanced hybrid, this strain produces strawberry flavors that will leave you asking for more. Thanks to the Cookies & Cream genetics, lime green buds are dense and resinous with hints of purple. 

About this brand

Logo for the brand WZRD Extracts
WZRD Extracts
Step into the mystical realm of WZRD Extracts, where cannabis is transformed into pure magic. From our captivating shatter to our spellbinding badder and crumble, each product is crafted with the precision of a seasoned wizard. Explore the potency of our extracts and embark on an enchanting journey with WZRD.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000114ESQS66067289
