Logo for the brand Xtreme Gardening

Xtreme Gardening

Mykos WP

About this product

Mykos WP is the water-soluble powder from Mykos. Mykos is a natural and organic species of soil fungi that creates a "sponge-like" mass which collects and stores nutrients and water, increasing the uptake of both. This single species mycorrhizae contains only Rhizophagus intrardices. Mykos does not contain any other microbes such as trichoderma or ecto mycorrhizae (which have no know direct efecct on any vegetables, fruits, flowers or herbs.

Mykos WP is an organic root enhancer for reservoirs and waterborne applications.

Mykos WP is available in 12 oz, 2.2 lb, and 15 lb.
