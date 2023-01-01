About this product
Sweet + subtle * smooth = (XY)
where the x = xtra
and the y = You
"Giving you extra while bringing out the extra in you"
#getextracted fact:
Served best with a bunch of adults...keep this cupcake far from the children.
where the x = xtra
and the y = You
"Giving you extra while bringing out the extra in you"
#getextracted fact:
Served best with a bunch of adults...keep this cupcake far from the children.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
XY EXTRACTS
A designer Thc vape cartridge company offering customers what they want. The best flavored Thc vape products with the best price!!! Blended with premium distillate which is 94% Potency making it some of the strongest carts on the market!!!