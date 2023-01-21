About this product
This sweet orange spiced latte flavor comes with a discreet aroma to enjoy your sesh anywhere. No cannabis smell . Minimal cough with an effect of euphoric intuitiveness and relaxation. 4k natural flavor
94% Thc content premium distillate.
Keep out of reach of children. Do not drive while using this product.
About this brand
XY EXTRACTS
A designer Thc vape cartridge company offering customers what they want. The best flavored Thc vape products with the best price!!! Blended with premium distillate which is 94% Potency making it some of the strongest carts on the market!!!