WHITE WIDOW VS CHOCOLATE THAI with a touch of natural boysenberry terpenes to give you an unforgettable flavor and experience unavailable any where on the web
Pure premium distillate with 94% Potency
Sweet , berry, white chocolate flavored relaxation in cartridge form. This is strictly for dessert lovers.
Warning: Flavor so good you may consume at accelerated rate.
This indica dominant hybrid is the perfect end to your day .
#GetExtracted facts:
Served best with.....anything. Enjoy ; we did.
About this brand
XY EXTRACTS
A designer Thc vape cartridge company offering customers what they want. The best flavored Thc vape products with the best price!!! Blended with premium distillate which is 94% Potency making it some of the strongest carts on the market!!!