Apollo 13 Shake/Trim
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Apollo 13 effects
Reported by real people like you
102 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
