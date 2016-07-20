Loading…
Logo for the brand Yuma Way LLC

Yuma Way LLC

Apollo 13 Shake/Trim

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Apollo 13 effects

Reported by real people like you
102 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
