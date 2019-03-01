About this strain
Coming from Ethos Genetics, Orange Harambe takes Harambe and crosses it with their own potent flavor-bomb, Mandarin Sunset. This cross results in rich, chunky flowers that give off a variety of aromas ranging from sour and skunk to complex citrus notes. Orange Harambe is a potent heavy hitter that’s great for when winding down is the only task on your agenda.
Orange Harambe effects
Tingly
60% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
60% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Fatigue
40% of people say it helps with fatigue
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
