Tropical Splash Live Rosin Gummy 100mg THC

by Yum Clouds
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Get swept away with Tropical Splash, the ultimate fruity escape in a gummy! Each vegan, all-natural gummy is packed with 10mg of THC Live Rosin, delivering a fresh and juicy punch of tropical flavors with every bite. From the seas to the breeze, it's a delicious blend that will transport you straight to the beach.

Crafted with premium Live Rosin, these gummies capture the full-spectrum benefits of the cannabis plant, providing a smooth, uplifting high that’s perfect for any occasion. With 100mg of THC per package, Tropical Splash is the perfect way to enjoy a taste of paradise while staying connected and carefree!

About this strain

Apples and Bananas is a potent hybrid indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between  Blue Power, Gelatti and other strains. Apples and Bananas is 20% THC or higher, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Apples and Bananas' effects include happinesseuphoria, and feeling uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apples and Bananas when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Cookies and Compound Genetics, the full genetic is ((Platinum Cookies x Granddaddy Purple) x Blue Power) x Gelatti. Apples and Bananas features flavors like apple, pear and tree fruit. The dominant terpenes of this strain can include myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene and linalool—but batches will vary. The average price of Apples and Bananas typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apples and Bananas, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


About this brand

Yum Clouds
At Yum Clouds, we're redefining what it means to enjoy cannabis. Specializing exclusively in all-natural, plant-based gummies, our mission is simple: to create clean, high-quality wellness tools that fit into your everyday life. Our gummies aren't just treats—they're crafted with purpose, delivering precise effects so you can feel at your best, whether you’re seeking relaxation, focus, or energy.

Our Commitment to Quality
We’re dedicated to using the finest ingredients, and that starts with our single-strain, live rosin. We carefully select premium strains to ensure consistent and pure experiences, capturing the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes that nature intended.

Here are 7 of our most popular strains:

Blue Dream - Perfectly balanced for an uplifting and relaxing experience.
Gelato - Sweet and mellow, ideal for winding down after a long day.
Sour Diesel - A go-to for an energizing and creative boost.
Gorilla Glue #4 - A potent strain for deep relaxation and unwinding.
Pineapple Express - A tropical choice for a mood lift and a clear head.
Strawberry Cough - Sweet and soothing, promoting a focused calm.
Wedding Cake - A decadent, calming choice to help you de-stress.

Why Choose Yum Clouds?
We believe in transparency and quality, which is why all our gummies are vegan and made with all-natural ingredients. With over 21 unique SKUs, our product line includes a variety of cannabinoid profiles, each tailored to different needs—whether it's THC-only or formulations with added cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, and CBD. Our carefully curated blends ensure you get the right gummy to help you feel on top of your game.

From boosting creativity to promoting deep sleep or reducing stress, Yum Clouds offers a comprehensive range of options to elevate your wellness routine. Explore our gummies and find the perfect match for your lifestyle—because everyone deserves clean, good cannabis!

License(s)

  • NM, US: Manu-2022-0023-1
