BUBBA KUSH DELTA 8 FLOWER (INDICA)

by Zaleaf
THC —CBD —
Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Aventus 8 premium flower feature 3.5g of infused delta 8 hemp flower in each container. Our flower deliver a powerful head and body relaxation that will drive you anxiety away.

For Every purchase from 7 gram and above a free grinder will be offer by Aventus8

Total Delta 8 Content: 500mg Flower per Serving: 3.5g, 7g, 28g. Container: vacuum sealer bag Extraction Material: 100% Botanical hemp derived Delta 8

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Shop products
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item