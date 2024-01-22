Mango Gummies Mushroom THC-A 7,000mg

by Zaleaf
About this product

Each Gummy offers a chewy texture that’s satisfying to bite into, enjoy the juicy, sweet flavor of grapes. It’s a delightful treat that’s both fun to eat and full of fruity goodness, perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth.

Deltapex Mushrooms Gummies THCA 7000MG: Elevate your wellness journey with the ultimate fusion of cannabis and mushrooms,

Total THCA Content: 7000mg per package

Flavors: 3 different tastes

Product type: Gummies
About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
