Apple Fritter THCa Flower

HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Experience the indulgence of Apple Fritter THCa Flower, featuring a potent 27% THCa content. This premium hybrid strain, a cross between Sour Apple and Animal Cookies, offers a sweet, fruity pastry aroma and a balanced blend of cerebral and physical effects. Organically grown and hand-trimmed, Apple Fritter delivers a top-tier, flavorful experience. Originally crafted by Lumpy's Flowers in Northern California, this strain boasts traits from the revered Cookies and Diesel lineages. Enjoy the captivating aroma of freshly baked pastries with a tangy green apple twist, and savor a robust cerebral buzz alongside gentle physical relaxation. Perfect for any occasion where cannabis is legally permitted.

Apple Fritter, a true hybrid weed strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, the Apple Fritter marijuana strain is a reported cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. According to Leafly reviewers, Apple Fritter’s effects include feeling relaxed, giggly, and tingly. It's a great hybrid, combining the stone of GSC with the energy of a diesel. Apple Fritter cannabis has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light, cheesy, apple pastry influence.


Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
