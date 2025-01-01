Say hello to Apple Fritter THCa Pre-Roll: A cannabis experience for those who want nothing but the best in terms of quality and flavour! With a whopping 26.5% THCa, this pre-roll is sure to deliver a powerful experience that is both uplifting and relaxing! Derived from some seriously tasty parents in the form of Sour Apple x Animal Cookies, expect sweet apple terpenes mixed with earthy notes overlaid by buttery pie crust notes! This pre-roll has an Indica slant that will leave users feeling uplifted at first before settling into comfortable relaxation thanks to its body buzz effect! Enjoy flavours that will make your mouth water as you take in smooth smoke produced using organic farming methods—expect nothing less than clean hits every time you reach for this pre-roll!

