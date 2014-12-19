About this product
Zamnesia's Blue Monster Automatic is a fast, vigorous auto strain that's not to be confused with Goldeneed's Blue Monster hybrid. Blue Monster Auto combines Blueberry and Cheese genetics, making for a balanced, stable, and reliable auto specially suited to small indoor or guerrilla grows. Maintaining a height of just 40–70cm, Blue Monster Auto is perfect for growers seeking compact plants that don't sacrifice quality for size. This strain takes just 9–10 weeks to go from seed to harvest, and can develop beautiful purple buds in the right conditions. Her aroma is light and herbal with iconic hints of blueberry, and her high sets in gently, first stimulating the mind before relaxing the whole body.
About this strain
Blue Monster effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
43% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
29% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.