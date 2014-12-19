Zamnesia's Blue Monster Automatic is a fast, vigorous auto strain that's not to be confused with Goldeneed's Blue Monster hybrid. Blue Monster Auto combines Blueberry and Cheese genetics, making for a balanced, stable, and reliable auto specially suited to small indoor or guerrilla grows. Maintaining a height of just 40–70cm, Blue Monster Auto is perfect for growers seeking compact plants that don't sacrifice quality for size. This strain takes just 9–10 weeks to go from seed to harvest, and can develop beautiful purple buds in the right conditions. Her aroma is light and herbal with iconic hints of blueberry, and her high sets in gently, first stimulating the mind before relaxing the whole body.