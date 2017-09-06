Blue Widow is a fruity powerhouse that's the end-product of crossing hugely popular strains in the form of White Widow and Blueberry. The result is a strain that exceeds in all areas, making for a cultivar that serves well from seed to harvest and well beyond. In terms of growing, Blue Widow is a receptive and cooperative growing partner that can perform indoors, outside and in greenhouse settings with ease. All that's needed is a little maintenance and TLC throughout the growing cycle, and cultivators are rewarded. Taking just 8-9 weeks to flower, Blue Widow's harvests sit in the region of 400-450g/m².



Those well versed in Blue Widow's heritage will know what to expect from its flavours and aromas. Endlessly sweet and fruity, this strain is a treat to smoke, vape or create delicious edibles out of. Boasting around 17% THC, on paper Blue Widow might not seem like the strongest strain out there, but it surprises users with extreme potency that is cerebral-based and allows for clarity of thought, inspiration and focus.