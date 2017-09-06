About this product
Those well versed in Blue Widow's heritage will know what to expect from its flavours and aromas. Endlessly sweet and fruity, this strain is a treat to smoke, vape or create delicious edibles out of. Boasting around 17% THC, on paper Blue Widow might not seem like the strongest strain out there, but it surprises users with extreme potency that is cerebral-based and allows for clarity of thought, inspiration and focus.
About this strain
Blue Widow is a cross between Blueberry and White Widow that provides consumers with both uplifting and calming effects. This flower will have a strong, sweet aroma that may also include sour citrus or pine. The buds can be colorful, with tints of blue and purple, and should have a coat of long orange hairs. Blue Widow plays against type, growing taller than most indicas and providing more mental, heady effects. In higher doses, the blissful relaxation this strain provides may lead to drowsiness and help you get to sleep.
