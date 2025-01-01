About this product
Experience the sweet embrace of Blueberry THCa Flower—a delicious offering from Zamnesia that encapsulates its legendary relative bred by DJ Short! Packing a punch with 28,9% THCa this indica-dominant powerhouse is sure to please even the most discerning smoker, delivering an orchestra of flavours and effects that will enchant both head and body! With an intense berry scent & taste, this strain offers up an amazing sensory experience that will transport you into another realm of relaxation & serenity! Grown organically indoors using top Blueberry genetics each bud has been hand trimmed so you can be sure you're getting only the best quality product available today!
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
