Famed for its pungent aroma, Cheese is a strain that has origins in the UK and has won numerous awards for not only its taste profile but its growing abilities and effects as well. Cheese was born out of a powerful combination of Skunk and Northern Lights and leans upon the finer points of its heritage to deliver something truly unique to cannabis enthusiasts. Whether grown inside, outdoors or in a greenhouse setting, it's important to remember that Cheese lives up to its name and is very aromatic throughout its growing cycle. It might not be the best choice for the more discreet grower. However, taking just 8-9 weeks to fully flower, Cheese can provide some high yields in the region of 500-550g/m² when grown in the best possible conditions.



Users are in for massive skunky aromas and flavours with Cheese. This is one “loud and proud” strain that serves smokers and vaping fans well. This is one potent strain that soothes both body and mind to deliver a relaxing experience to all those that try it.