Throughout Critical Cheese Automatic's flowering stage, you'll be met with a skunky aroma that hints at what you can expect once it comes time to smoke her. Indeed, skunky and spicy notes come to the fore upon lighting up these buds. When it comes to effects, Critical Cheese Automatic offers a knockout high that is full of energetic and uplifting moments, and might just get the mouth watering for some snacks.
Critical Cheese by Dinafem is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain that borrows its genetics from Cheese and Critical Plus. This outstanding crossbreed is hardy, fast-flowering, and finishes with large, dense buds that are dripping with resinous oils. Critical Cheese has a pungent aroma that combines lemons, pine, and the sharp cheesy notes that have become the signature of Cheese varieties. The effects are immediate, uplifting, and euphoric. They are also known to make consumers talkative, which makes Critical Cheese a good choice for overcoming any social anxieties.
