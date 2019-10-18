About this product
Critical leans on its potent genetics to offer up a pungent aroma that's mixed with rich citrus flavours that have a little earthiness to them that translates well to paper, pipe or vaporizer. Not only a treasure trove of tasty flavours and aromas, but Critical's effects are also something else to behold. Users can expect a refreshing yet mellow high that doesn't overwhelm the body and mind but instead works to provide an enjoyable full-body high.
About this strain
Bred by Royal Queen Seeds, Critical is a cross of an Afghani strain with an heirloom Skunk. Their goal was to create a stony strain with a quick growing period that produces quality yields in northern latitudes. Consumers can expect a strong earthiness that is pungent yet sweet, while the high is sedative and relaxing.
