As the result of a potent pairing between Afghani and Skunk, Critical offers up resilient and robust genetics making it the ideal choice for all kinds of growers, no matter their surroundings or experience. All it takes is 7-8 weeks for this strain to fully flower. With indica-dominant genetics, this plant stays pretty low to the ground and is unlikely to take over any growing spaces. However, it can deliver some pretty large yields in the region of 600-650g/m² with relative ease.



Critical leans on its potent genetics to offer up a pungent aroma that's mixed with rich citrus flavours that have a little earthiness to them that translates well to paper, pipe or vaporizer. Not only a treasure trove of tasty flavours and aromas, but Critical's effects are also something else to behold. Users can expect a refreshing yet mellow high that doesn't overwhelm the body and mind but instead works to provide an enjoyable full-body high.