Gorilla Glue Automatic is the autoflowering version of the highly popular original strain. Effortless to cultivate, it takes just 9–10 weeks from seed to harvest for this cultivar to reach its full potential. Standing at 120–150cm once mature, the strain remains relatively compact and won’t take over your growing area. Regardless of prior experience, Gorilla Glue Automatic has the potential to yield around 350–400g/m² indoors and about 150–200g/plant outside, with next to no fuss.



Once the buds have been collected and cured, it's time to see what Gorilla Glue Automatic is really made of. Whether smoked, vaped, or turned into delicious edibles, Gorilla Glue Automatic is a moreish delight. With a complex terpene profile, users can enjoy a mixture of pine and sweet fruit notes. With an average THC content of 19%, Gorilla Glue Automatic's effects are reasonably potent and soothe the body from head to toe, making it ideal as a reward at the end of a busy day.