About this product
Once the buds have been collected and cured, it's time to see what Gorilla Glue Automatic is really made of. Whether smoked, vaped, or turned into delicious edibles, Gorilla Glue Automatic is a moreish delight. With a complex terpene profile, users can enjoy a mixture of pine and sweet fruit notes. With an average THC content of 19%, Gorilla Glue Automatic's effects are reasonably potent and soothe the body from head to toe, making it ideal as a reward at the end of a busy day.