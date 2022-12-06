Time to make your friends envious with Jealousy. This indica-dominant feminized strain from Zamnesia Seeds is the result of pairing Gelato with Sunset Sherbet, showcasing some show-stopping genetics. A resilient and robust strain, Jealousy is well-suited to all kinds of environments and makes for an easygoing growing experience. However, this plant may need a little space to stretch out, as Jealousy can reach heights of 150cm indoors and 200cm outdoors. After just 9–10 weeks of flowering, you can expect returns in the region of 650–700g/m² indoors and up to 750g/plant outdoors. Taking some tasty cues from its heritage, Jealousy offers a mix of pepper, herb, and citrus notes, with just a little fuel for good measure. All of these combine for a moreish flavour that you won't soon forget. Packing 25% THC, Jealousy exhibits an energetic, upbeat high that also soothes the body.

