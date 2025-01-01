About this product
Enjoy the undeniable appeal of Jealousy—the premium THCa flower by Zamnesia that delivers on both style and power! This highly coveted hybrid features a whopping 26.2% of THCa (on average), effortlessly combining its Sunset Sherbet and Gelato heritage into one luxurious cannabis experience! Jealousy is an almost perfectly balanced hybrid, slightly leaning towards Indica (55%), providing you with a relaxing yet uplifting high! As you enjoy it, take note of the intricate taste profile of sweet, fruity, earthy notes that make every hit feel like pure luxury on your palate! With such impressive numbers behind it (both in terms of potency as well as flavour), this strain has quickly become one of our most popular products among connoisseurs everywhere—and rightfully so!
Jealousy - THCa Flower 26% (Zamnesia)
ZamnesiaFlower
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Enjoy the undeniable appeal of Jealousy—the premium THCa flower by Zamnesia that delivers on both style and power! This highly coveted hybrid features a whopping 26.2% of THCa (on average), effortlessly combining its Sunset Sherbet and Gelato heritage into one luxurious cannabis experience! Jealousy is an almost perfectly balanced hybrid, slightly leaning towards Indica (55%), providing you with a relaxing yet uplifting high! As you enjoy it, take note of the intricate taste profile of sweet, fruity, earthy notes that make every hit feel like pure luxury on your palate! With such impressive numbers behind it (both in terms of potency as well as flavour), this strain has quickly become one of our most popular products among connoisseurs everywhere—and rightfully so!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
Notice a problem?Report this item