Enjoy the undeniable appeal of Jealousy—the premium THCa flower by Zamnesia that delivers on both style and power! This highly coveted hybrid features a whopping 26.2% of THCa (on average), effortlessly combining its Sunset Sherbet and Gelato heritage into one luxurious cannabis experience! Jealousy is an almost perfectly balanced hybrid, slightly leaning towards Indica (55%), providing you with a relaxing yet uplifting high! As you enjoy it, take note of the intricate taste profile of sweet, fruity, earthy notes that make every hit feel like pure luxury on your palate! With such impressive numbers behind it (both in terms of potency as well as flavour), this strain has quickly become one of our most popular products among connoisseurs everywhere—and rightfully so!

