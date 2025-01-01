About this product
Discover deliciousness like never before: Jealousy is Zamnesia's limited edition pre-roll featuring an infused tip packed full of flavour! A feast for the senses designed for cannabis aficionados everywhere! Derived from infamous genetics Gelato x Sunset Sherbet, this indica-dominant powerhouse delivers a powerful punch at 26% THCa! She seduces you with her unique combination of gas & citrus notes leading, followed by floral tones that are rounded out by peppery undertones! Pre-rolled for your convenience, it offers up just right balance between relaxation & upliftment! Enjoy euphoria mixed with tranquillity in every hit that will take your day to another level entirely! Enjoy organically grown goodness like never before—only available at Zamnesia.
Jealousy - THCa Pre-Roll 26% (Zamnesia)
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
