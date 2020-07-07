Lamb's bread by Zamnesia Seeds

Jamaica has become an iconic country in the world of weed. Not only did the island nation give rise to Rastafari and reggae, but it served as the geographical origin and launchpad of Lamb’s Bread, a pure sativa landrace now known across the world for its revitalising psychoactive effect. Zamnesia Seeds is one of the current custodians of this variety, often called Bob Marley’s favourite strain.

Lamb’s Bread produces compact colas covered in trichomes. These buds feature a THC content of 18% alongside high levels of the terpenes myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene. It only takes a couple of hits to feel this phytochemical profile exert its energising and cerebral effects.

Naturally, this 100% sativa strain of tropical origin likes things hot and relatively humid. Outdoor plants do well in sunny positions with frequent watering. Feed them well, and they’ll grow to 200cm and produce up to 400g/plant come mid-October. Indoors, Lamb’s Bread will grow to 150cm and churn out 250–400g/m² after a blooming period of 9–10 weeks.

About this strain

Lamb’s Bread, also known as “Lamb’s Breath,” is a sativa marijuana strain of unknown genetic origin, with uniquely-shaped, light green buds that resemble balls of sheep’s wool. The effects of Lamb’s Bread are believed to be energetic and uplifting. Reviewers on Leafly say Lamb’s Bread makes them feel energetic and creative. Lamb’s Bread has 19% THC and 1% CBD. The dominant terpene is caryophyllene, which contributes to the pungent cheesy aroma and sweet, yet spicy flavor the strain is known for. Lamb’s Bread is a popular weed strain for medical marijuana patients looking to relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and depression. The original breeder of Lamb’s Bread is unknown, but the plant has origins in Jamaica, and it is believed to have been one of Bob Marley’s favorite strains.

