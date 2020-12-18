As the autoflowering variant of Pink Rozay, Pink Rozay Automatic is set to deliver everything cannabis fans have come to love about the original, but bottled up in an even easier and faster growing experience. Taking just 10–11 weeks from seed to harvest, Pink Rozay Auto quickly gets to work maturing dense, sumptuous buds—and lots of them. Growers can expect up to 400–450g/m² indoors and 150g/plant outdoors.



With a flavour profile that's remarkably similar to her namesake, users can anticipate sweet fruits combined with a little sourness that's ideal for enjoying at the end of a long day. Coupled with uplifting and euphoric effects powered by 23% THC, Pink Rozay Automatic is perfect for sharing with friends or enjoying solo.