About this product
Say hello to Purple Haze THCa Pre Roll by Zamnesia! This special creation made for the true cannabis connoisseur features a whopping 27.7% THCa along with less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC, making this pre-roll both powerful and compliant! The strain used here is derived from Purple Thai x Haze—a sativa hybrid that provides an energising combination of creativity and focus! Take your taste buds on an adventure through flavours of lavender, berries, and grapes that combine into one delicious aromatic profile that will linger on your palate long after you've put out the pre roll! Perfectly suited to wake 'n bakers everywhere who want their day started off right! Whether you're an experienced cannabis connoisseur or just looking to try something new; Purple Haze THCa Pre Roll promises an uplifting experience that will be satisfying every time.
Purple Haze - THCa Pre-Roll 28% (Zamnesia)
ZamnesiaPre-rolls
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Say hello to Purple Haze THCa Pre Roll by Zamnesia! This special creation made for the true cannabis connoisseur features a whopping 27.7% THCa along with less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC, making this pre-roll both powerful and compliant! The strain used here is derived from Purple Thai x Haze—a sativa hybrid that provides an energising combination of creativity and focus! Take your taste buds on an adventure through flavours of lavender, berries, and grapes that combine into one delicious aromatic profile that will linger on your palate long after you've put out the pre roll! Perfectly suited to wake 'n bakers everywhere who want their day started off right! Whether you're an experienced cannabis connoisseur or just looking to try something new; Purple Haze THCa Pre Roll promises an uplifting experience that will be satisfying every time.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
Notice a problem?Report this item