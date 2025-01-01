Say hello to Purple Haze THCa Pre Roll by Zamnesia! This special creation made for the true cannabis connoisseur features a whopping 27.7% THCa along with less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC, making this pre-roll both powerful and compliant! The strain used here is derived from Purple Thai x Haze—a sativa hybrid that provides an energising combination of creativity and focus! Take your taste buds on an adventure through flavours of lavender, berries, and grapes that combine into one delicious aromatic profile that will linger on your palate long after you've put out the pre roll! Perfectly suited to wake 'n bakers everywhere who want their day started off right! Whether you're an experienced cannabis connoisseur or just looking to try something new; Purple Haze THCa Pre Roll promises an uplifting experience that will be satisfying every time.

