A delicious top-shelf cannabis experience offering top-shelf flavour on every hit! With whopping 25% THCa content this hybrid leans towards indica dominance courtesy of its famous parents Gelato x Zkittlez—two powerhouse strains in their own right! The flavourful adventure starts off on the right foot with invitingly sweet & fruity notes pulled from organically grown THCa flowers that have been carefully extracted just for you! The high may tickle your taste buds delivering waves of relaxation without being too couch-locking—just enough so you can enjoy it anytime anywhere without interfering in your daily activities or evening plans! Enjoy the smooth pull & full flavour that is unmistakably Runtz.
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
