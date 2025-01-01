Enjoy pure euphoria thanks to Sticky Beast THCa Pre Roll by Zamnesia Seeds! Designed to provide 23% THCa potency, these pre rolls offer up well rounded effects that are both relaxing yet energising—making them perfect at any time of day! Taking inspiration from two iconic strains (Bubble Gum & OG Kush), Sticky Beast takes the finest points of both parents, blending them into an earthy, diesel mix infused with sweet-and sour citrus notes—for some truly unique flavours! Indica dominant in nature (80% indica), she offers up laidback yet uplifting buzz that's perfect for chilling out or socialising alike! Each Sticky Beast THCa Pre Roll is carefully crafted using only premium bud from cutting edge indoor gardens—guaranteeing top quality aroma every time you light up! Whether you're an experienced connoisseur or just looking to try something new—this pre roll is sure to deliver an elevated smoking experience like no other!

