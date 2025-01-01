About this product
Enjoy pure euphoria thanks to Sticky Beast THCa Pre Roll by Zamnesia Seeds! Designed to provide 23% THCa potency, these pre rolls offer up well rounded effects that are both relaxing yet energising—making them perfect at any time of day! Taking inspiration from two iconic strains (Bubble Gum & OG Kush), Sticky Beast takes the finest points of both parents, blending them into an earthy, diesel mix infused with sweet-and sour citrus notes—for some truly unique flavours! Indica dominant in nature (80% indica), she offers up laidback yet uplifting buzz that's perfect for chilling out or socialising alike! Each Sticky Beast THCa Pre Roll is carefully crafted using only premium bud from cutting edge indoor gardens—guaranteeing top quality aroma every time you light up! Whether you're an experienced connoisseur or just looking to try something new—this pre roll is sure to deliver an elevated smoking experience like no other!
Sticky Beast - THCa Pre-roll 23% (Zamnesia)
ZamnesiaPre-rolls
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
