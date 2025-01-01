About this product
Enjoy a harmonious blend of flavours courtesy Zamnesia’s Strawberry Cough THCa Pre-roll! This carefully designed pre-roll boasts Sativa dominance (70%) along with an impressive THCa content reaching up to 29%. Guaranteeing an uplifting buzz that is ideal for social occasions or creative projects alike! Born from legendary Strawberry Field x Haze strains this pre-roll delivers mouthfuls of sweet berry aromas evoking memories fresh strawberries on every inhale/exhale cycle! The taste is further enhanced by organic growing practices that guarantee purity along with high levels terpenes present within each hit you take! With its bright spirited high & enticing taste there's no doubt why this pre roll has become such popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts looking premium experience.
Strawberry Cough - THCa Pre-Roll 29% (Zamnesia)
ZamnesiaPre-rolls
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
