Cannabis has a long history as a holistic and industrial plant in Southeast Asia. Several legendary landraces have emerged from the region following centuries of breeding and farming, including much-loved Thai genetics. This variety landed in the West during and after the Vietnam War, and breeders have used it to create numerous notable hybrid varieties. Currently, Zamnesia Seeds carries this variety and makes it available to growers all over the world.



This pure sativa landrace churns out a THC content of 19% and a battery of terpenes that unleash tastes of chocolate, citrus, earthiness, wood, and diesel. These buds deliver a cerebral and creative high that makes them a good option for wake-and-bake sessions.



This tall variety requires a long growing season and a consistently warm climate. Outdoor plants surge to a great height of 3m when exposed to fertile soil and plenty of sun. Expect to process a huge harvest of 750–800g/plant come November. With enough training, indoor plants will remain at 150cm and produce 350–400g/m² after a lengthy flowering period of 13–14 weeks.

