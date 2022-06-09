About this product
As the autoflowering variant of the well-known Watermelon Candy, Watermelon Candy Automatic takes everything that made the original so great and mixes in a little ruderalis to speed up its growth without making any major sacrifices. An easygoing and effortless cultivar, it takes around 9–10 weeks from germination for Watermelon Candy Automatic to deliver harvests of around 350–400g/m² indoors and 50–100g/plant outdoors.
Watermelon Candy Automatic's flavours and aromas boast notes of sweet lemon, berries, and earth. Coupled with an upbeat high that ultimately settles the body after enough tokes, this strain is perfect for any time of day. However, effects come on fast, and with 20% THC to its name, Watermelon Candy Auto is not exactly mild.
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.