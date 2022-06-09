As the autoflowering variant of the well-known Watermelon Candy, Watermelon Candy Automatic takes everything that made the original so great and mixes in a little ruderalis to speed up its growth without making any major sacrifices. An easygoing and effortless cultivar, it takes around 9–10 weeks from germination for Watermelon Candy Automatic to deliver harvests of around 350–400g/m² indoors and 50–100g/plant outdoors.



Watermelon Candy Automatic's flavours and aromas boast notes of sweet lemon, berries, and earth. Coupled with an upbeat high that ultimately settles the body after enough tokes, this strain is perfect for any time of day. However, effects come on fast, and with 20% THC to its name, Watermelon Candy Auto is not exactly mild.