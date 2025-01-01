About this product
Say hello to Wedding Cake THCa Flower by Zamnesia—our high-class mix of premium THCa crystals encased in fluffy buds rich in terpenes! Perfect if you’re an aficionado looking for quality and potency! Born from the legendary Seed Junky Genetics, this indica-dominant cross between Triangle Kush x Animal Mints features sweet, woody notes blended with mouthwatering berry and spice flavours! Wedding Cake is known as an extremely high-cannabinoid strain that delivers fast-acting effects that will make your senses tingle! Grown under expert care at all times, our THCa flowers are 100% organically grown indoors so you can expect top quality every time you open your stash—and those trichomes will be out of this world!
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
