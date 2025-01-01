Designed for a luxurious experience: Wedding Cake THCa Pre-roll from Zamnesia is your ticket to blissful pleasure! With 28% THCa, this pre-roll is sure to deliver some serious potency—ideal if you're looking for some serious power, but still want it balanced out nicely! Thanks to genetics from the famous Triangle Kush and Animal Mints, this one leans slightly towards the indica side of things—making it perfect if you're looking for some serious relaxation at any time of day! As soon as you take your first hit, you'll be enveloped in an irresistible blend of flavours that are sweet yet earthy—with notes reminiscent of vanilla and tangy fruit on top! The high is wonderfully euphoric before settling into waves or serene relaxation that will last hours on end! Perfect whether enjoyed solo or shared among friends during contemplative evenings or just because; Wedding Cake THCa Pre-Roll offers nothing short than premium cannabis excellence

