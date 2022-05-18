About this product
Once you've got the buds, it's time to see what this strain can really do. Those well-versed in the original White Widow will find more of the same here. Teeming with fantastic flavours and alluring aromas, users can expect the same degree of spice and sweetness. With an average of 14% THC and an array of high-quality terpenes to back it, White Widow Automatic offers a mood-boosting and soothing high that's bound to appeal to all.
About this strain
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.
White Widow effects
