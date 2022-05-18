You'd be hard-pressed to find a cannabis fan that hasn't heard of White Widow. This legendary strain has been a hallmark in many coffeeshops since its inception. Now, those looking to cultivate this strain have a much easier option, thanks to White Widow Automatic. Whether grown indoors, outdoors, or in a greenhouse, all that's needed is a little TLC over its 11–12-week life cycle. Once ready to harvest, growers can expect a return of up to 400–450g/m² indoors and 200g/plant outdoors.



Once you've got the buds, it's time to see what this strain can really do. Those well-versed in the original White Widow will find more of the same here. Teeming with fantastic flavours and alluring aromas, users can expect the same degree of spice and sweetness. With an average of 14% THC and an array of high-quality terpenes to back it, White Widow Automatic offers a mood-boosting and soothing high that's bound to appeal to all.