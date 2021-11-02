About this product
Not only popular for its growing abilities, White Widow absolutely smashes it when it comes to flavours, aromas and effects. Users will be instantly met with an incense-like scent that's mouth-watering. White Widow delivers rich earthiness mixed with a little hash and spice, whether smoked or vaped. With an average of 18-20% THC and an array of high-quality terpenes to back it, White Widow's high is mood-lifting and has a bombastic cerebral effect that's ideal for chilling out with friends.
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.
