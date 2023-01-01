Created to mark Zamnesia Seeds' 10th anniversary, X is a feminized cultivar that's extraordinary to behold. As the result of crossing two top-secret strains (so secret that we don't even know what they are!), X offers up an easygoing growing experience that's sure to appeal to newcomers and pros alike. Plants can potentially hit heights of 200cm, so a little space and maintenance are called for. However, those well-versed in training can keep X's size under control with ease. All it takes is 70 days of flowering, and X will be ready to give up the goods. Indoors, X will showcase yields in the 500g/m² region, with around 800g/plant outdoors—a huge return. With an average of 21–23% THC to X's name, this strain exhibits a euphoric and soothing stone that's perfect for unwinding. Couple this with sweet and earthy flavours, and you've got the X experience down pat.

