About this product
HIGH VALUE!
HIGH VOLUME!!
Greenhouse - Sativa – 100% Flower
Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this strain
Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.
Black Jack effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
High Value! High Volume!
Zips! come in Indoor or Greenhouse. Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica. Quarter (7G), Half (14G), and Full (28G).