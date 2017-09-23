About this product
HIGH VALUE!
HIGH VOLUME!!
Greenhouse - Indica – 100% Flower
Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this strain
Cherry Pie Kush (not to be confused with Cherry Pie) is essentially a Cherry Pie cross of Durban Poison and Granddaddy Purple, infused with California native San Fernando Valley OG. Some folks claim this strain came before Cherry Pie and others say it’s a product of Cookie Fam’s famous lineage. With bright cerebral effects that make your limbs feel heavy, this strain functions as medical-grade all-day flower, soothing physical discomfort without being overly sedative. Expect earthy and tart notes that linger in the air and coat the palate in a pungent, velvety vapor.
Cherry Pie Kush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
High Value! High Volume!
Zips! come in Indoor or Greenhouse. Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica. Quarter (7G), Half (14G), and Full (28G).