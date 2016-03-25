About this product
Greenhouse - Hybrid – 100% Flower
Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this strain
Originally a clone-only hybrid and later released in seed form by breeders Riot Seeds, Clockwork Orange is thought to be some sort of G13/Black Widow cross. Because of its compact bushy stature and incredible potency, it has long been sought after by growers and breeders alike. Combining a heavy indica stone with an intense Haze-like head high, Clockwork Orange is not for the novice cannabis consumer.
Clockwork Orange effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
About this brand
Zips! come in Indoor or Greenhouse. Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica. Quarter (7G), Half (14G), and Full (28G).