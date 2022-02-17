About this product
ZIPS! EIGHTH
HIGH VALUE!
HIGH VOLUME!!
Greenhouse - Indica – 100% Flower
Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this strain
Cookie Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zips!
Made from the same magic as unicorns... But it won't run away when you try to light it.
High Value! High Volume!
Zips! come in Indoor or Greenhouse. Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica. Quarter (7G), Half (14G), and Full (28G).
State License(s)
C11-0000127-LIC