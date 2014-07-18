About this product
Critical Jack effects
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
57% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
18% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
