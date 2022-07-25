First Class Funk is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing GMO and Jet Fuel Gelato. The effects of this strain are believed to be giggly, relaxing, and will definitely give you the munchies. Reviewers on Leafly say First Class Funk makes them feel euphoric, uplifted, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients say they buy First Class Funk when dealing with anorexia, arthritis, muscle spasms, and nausea. First Class Funk was bred for potency, and has 27% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene, which creates a spicy, gassy nose. The original breeder of First Class Funk is Compound Genetics.