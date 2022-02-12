About this product
ZIPS! EIGHTH
HIGH VALUE!
HIGH VOLUME!!
Greenhouse - Hybrid – 100% Flower
Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this strain
Galactic Glue effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
30% of people report feeling aroused
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zips!
Made from the same magic as unicorns... But it won't run away when you try to light it.
High Value! High Volume!
Zips! come in Indoor or Greenhouse. Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica. Quarter (7G), Half (14G), and Full (28G).
State License(s)
C11-0000127-LIC