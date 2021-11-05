About this product
HIGH VALUE!
HIGH VOLUME!!
SATIVA
1G (0.0352 Ounce)
About this strain
Bred by using an elite clone of the original Gelato #41 and a male Loud Dream, Gelato Dream is a cookie strain that improves upon the original. Growers can expect big yields while consumers can expect a smooth, sweet, and fruity terpene profile. As for the high, this strain brings you into a state of deep relaxation that comes with a sense of euphoria and focus.
Gelato Dream effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
High Value! High Volume!
Zips! come in Indoor or Greenhouse. Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica. Quarter (7G), Half (14G), and Full (28G).